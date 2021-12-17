LeBron James scolded him and a few minutes later he hit the Lakers winning triple

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA 2021-22 was defined with a triple winner from a player who was scolded minutes before by LeBron James.

He has an NBA personality! Los angeles lakers is destined to suffer in the 2021-22 season and in the vs. Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, December 15, had to go into overtime. The vibrant match was defined by a player who minutes before Lebron James had scolded.

The great surprise of the Lakers in the 2021-22 season has been a rookie who came to the Los Angeles team without being chosen in the Draft: Austin reaves, who from practice showed that he has the character and personality to play in the NBA.

Before taking the glory with the winning shot against the Mavericks, Reaves confessed that a training responded to LeBron James with the famous trash talking (talk trash to provoke) when it was his turn to mark it. Austin was not intimidated by the ‘King’.

In the game Los angeles lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James commanded an attack and in front of a good mark he ran out of options and threw a forced pass that Austin Reaves could not catch. There came the scolding of ‘The king’, but the rookie wasn’t going to get the thorn.

Video: Austin Reaves’ triple winner in Lakers vs. NBA Mavericks 2021-22

With 0.9 seconds left on the overtime clock, Austin Reaves received the ball and hit a 3-pointer that gave the Los Angeles Lakers victory by 107 to 104 points over Dallas Mavericks. All this was done by the rookie at 23 years and minutes after being scolded by LeBron James. He has an NBA personality!