Lenovo laptop with a crazy offer

The operating system in charge of managing all this hardware is none other than Windows 10 Home in S mode , a version that we can also update to Windows 11 for free.

At the hardware level, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is powered by a powerful processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700 eight-core with a speed of 4.3 GHz and accompanied by 8 GB RAM memory . Complete your configuration with an integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and a solid state drive or disk 512GB SSD to store all kinds of information and be able to access it as quickly as possible.

Specifically, this Lenovo computer is a 2 in 1 with 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution (1920 × 1080 pixels) and a brightness of 220 nits ideal for working with all kinds of applications and even streaming content.

Aesthetically, it must be said that this Lenovo laptop has been designed to fold 360 degrees and thus be able to go from laptop mode to tablet mode in a matter of seconds. Its compatibility with the digital pen means that we can perform certain tasks with great precision and in the most comfortable way possible.

For those who are concerned about Privacy, the webcam of this model has a physical shutter that allows us to cover it when we are not using it. In the connectivity section, it must be said that it has a USB 3.1 port, SD card reader, HDMI port, USB type C port and 3.5 mm mini jack headphone and microphone jack.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop on sale

The model on offer is available in gray and has an official price of 799 euros, however, now it is possible to get it on Amazon with a discount of almost one 10% discount. Therefore, if we order now, we will only have to pay for the laptop a total of 729 euros.

An amount that we can pay at once at the time of processing the order or take advantage of the Amazon financing service that allows you to pay it in 24 installments of 30.38 euros per month at 0% interest. The delivery time for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop is one business day for Amazon Prime users or customers and two business days for the rest. In any case, we can receive the order at home completely free.