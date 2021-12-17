León announces his first loss Goodbye to one of his stars!





Rodrigo Vazquez | The Sun of Leon

PHOTO: Jorge Martínez | Mexsport

The story of Emmanuel gigliotti as a player of Club Leon, the Argentine was confirmed as the first casualty of the feline squad.

After serving in the Bajío squad for a year and a half, the departure of Gigliotti It was made official this Thursday afternoon through a video published by Club León’s social networks and in which the player said a few words by way of goodbye.

“León was the club that was playing the best soccer in Mexico and I arrived with the expectations of being able to win the championship and to be able to win things here. The final matches a beautiful feeling and I got what I came looking for ”, expresses the Argentine forward.

THANK YOU PUMA You came here to be part of a team, today you are being family. You win goals, two titles and a beautiful daughter from León who will always be fierce. Much success, Emmanuel Gigliotti.

It is precisely with Club León that immortalized He was part of the squad that was crowned in the 2020 Guard1anes Tournament, a title in which he was a factor since he scored a goal in the round-trip matches against Pumas.

Another title he garnered was the Leagues Cup where Gigliotti scored the third goal with which La Fiera won 3-2 over Seattle Sounders, with that nose he earned the nickname of the ‘Puma of the finals’.

In Liga MX, the Buenos Aires footballer played a total of 52 matches adding the Champion of Champions, thus defending the shirt verdiblanca accumulated 2554 minutes. As an attacker, he rocked rival nets 11 times, including swimming in the Leagues Cup.

During the previous Tournament Grita México A 2021 he did not manage to consolidate under the direction of Ariel Holan, he participated in 13 games, although he only started four, in this same contest he only scored one goal being four against Mazatlán on the date.

Given its lack of continuity, the departure of Gigliotti It occurs since there was no agreement for a contract renewal, which expired this December.

