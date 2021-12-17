Liga MX team seeks to sign Renato Ibarra for Clausura 2022

It is not an open secret that for him Closing 2022 there are no chances that the America club can continue with Renato Ibarra in the team. The directive has had certain differences with the Ecuadorian that have prevented him from participating in the team after his recovery; the first topic was the case of family violence and later the contradiction to treat his injury.

In this way, Ibarra could have minutes in the Liguilla, but it was not like that either, since those impediments took him away from the courts. Now, at the end, several changes are coming where the team can have most of its players and of course vacate some places for foreigners for the following season.

Although the Ecuadorian uploaded images enjoying his vacations in his native country, it is not certain that he will find a team there, but that he would return to Mexico With the idea of ​​freeing the places of foreigners in El Nido and according to local media, the soccer player would be in the sights of the Xolos from Tijuana, who are interested in the qualities of the player.

It was precisely in this tournament that Renato was injured precisely by scoring a goal for the frontiersmen, but it was precisely in that duel that he also came out with physical discomfort and later his recovery after the operation. The red and black team requires reinforcements in that area of ​​the field and given the lack of opportunities for the Ecuadorian, that could be the option.

Would Ibarra be considered in America if he did not close the team?

In the event that the border team could not make use of the player’s services and they did not find a new opportunity, the footballer would have to be considered for his contract with the Eagles, so he would have possibilities depending on what is seen in preseason. If before December 27 there is no space for him, he will have to report in Coapa.