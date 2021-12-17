Lines grow to get tested for COVID in NYC – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The proportion of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York City has doubled in three days this week, causing lines to get coronavirus tests long once again.

NEW YORK – The proportion of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York City has doubled in three days this week, causing lines to get tests for coronavirus to be long once again.

With a surge in COVID-19 facing the city with only a week to go before Christmas, the familiar sight of long lines to get a test has returned.

See wait times for NYC Health + Hospitals COVID-19 testing locations here.