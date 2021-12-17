Looking to change your luck? Armed robbers stole lottery tickets and $ 10,000 from New York warehouse

A pair of armed robbers stole $ 10,000 in cash and $ 700 worth of lottery tickets by robbing a grocery store in Kips Bay, Midtown East, Manhattan.

According to the New York Police Department, the two unidentified men entered “Kalustyan’s,” a market known for selling products from India and the Middle East, around 11:30 pm on December 13, it detailed. Fox News.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows one of the suspects pulling out a gun and pointing it at a worker standing behind the counter, while the second suspect walks behind and He pulls cash from the register, scratch off tickets for the New York State lottery, a cell phone, and the worker’s credit cards.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

