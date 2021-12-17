Luis Suárez’s reaction to knowing that Diego Alonso took office in Uruguay

The Uruguayan National Team confirmed the appointment of Diego Alonso as the new coach and this is how Luis Suárez took it from Spain.

December 16, 2021 · 14:56 hs

After a series of matches in which the results were not favorable at all, the Uruguayan Football Association made the tough decision to terminate Óscar Washington Tabárez’s contract as coach.

After 15 years in command, the Maestro had to step aside in the midst of an absolute crisis for La Celeste, where with four games to go the team is out of the qualifying zone for the next World Cup.

Fearing the same catastrophe as in Germany 2006 – they did not qualify in the playoffs against Australia – the national team needs a true miracle to reverse history.

Less than two months before a new FIFA Date, the AUF had to find a replacement and Diego Alonso was quickly chosen for the position, who until months ago was as coach of Inter Miami of the USA.

Upon learning of this news, Luis Suárez had a curious reaction on his social networks from Spain, showing himself happy for his moment and for what he is waiting to go through with his selected team in this new stage.

In this way, the Pistolero knows that he needs to find his best filming in Atlético Madrid within the following weeks to be able to capture the attention of the new teacher and gain his trust.