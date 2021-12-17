LUMA Energy asks for an 18.4% increase in the electricity bill | Agencies

The company LUMA Energy – in charge of the transmission and distribution of the Puerto Rico electrical system – requested from the Energy Bureau an 18.4% increase in the electricity bill of the subscribers for 2022.

For an average residential customer, the impact would be an additional $ 16.21 per month between January and March, as explained in a motion that LUMA submitted to the negotiator.

The petition was made through a 31-page motion, which includes annexes that explain the increase in the price of a barrel of oil at the international level.

In written statements, the negotiator stated that it would evaluate LUMA’s request.

“The document is submitted. It will be summoned for a technical hearing, and a determination will be made that will be made public. Meanwhile, the Energy Bureau cannot make additional public statements,” they stated.

Last monday, THE SPOKESMAN published information that LUMA would submit to the NEPR a new request for an adjustment in the invoice due to the fact that in the months of September, October and November the price of a barrel of oil at the international level rose well above the cost for the same period in years previous.

Engineer Tomás Torres Placa, representative of the public interest before the Governing Board of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) explained that LUMA’s expense reconciliations are made every three months. In December it is time to check whether the expenditure projections made for the months of September, October and November were correct or not.

When confronted with the information, Governor Pedro Pierluisi affirmed that the discussion about the increase in light was “out of time.”

See the document with the LUMA request: