MAC in accelerated expansion: 26 hospitals in five years

Within the hospital health care industry, an interesting rearrangement of small and medium-sized hospitals draws attention that are not the big brands but do play an important role in the medical care of Mexicans. This was reflected, for example, in the Ranking of Funsalud and Blutitude on the Best Private Hospitals in Mexico, in whose latest edition it included a Top10 of Small and Medium Hospitals with a specific focus on the localities where they are located.

A case that draws attention due to its accelerated growth is that of MAC Hospitals (Advanced Medical With You) -with two places in this ranking: the one in Mexico City and the one in Tampico- whose plans are for a truly accelerated growth.

Miguel Khoury, a Guanajuato businessman previously dedicated to the textile business, has been in the hospital business for less than 14 years and has already proven to have a successful model. It is based on three principles: fair price, high technology and trained personnel to give good treatment to the patient and family. It is focused on covering from stratum D to B +, socioeconomic levels that are not being well covered by the public sector.

Khoury tells us that he ventured into the health sector by opening his first hospital in 2008 in his hometown of Celaya, and from the beginning he had a clear objective of offering an affordable cost, since his decision to enter this industry was based on a family experience. where he lived in his own flesh what many Mexicans live: too expensive a service and not necessarily the best. Today he has already verified that the health services business at a fair price is profitable for the shareholder to recoup his investment, although in his case he has preferred to reinvest to continue growing.

Convinced that it is the only chain in the country with a lot of equipment and a fair price, Khoury has been expanding either by acquiring -such as Aguascalientes and Guadalajara- or by building, and today it has 10 operating hospitals plus another 6 under construction that it plans to open in 2022. With this, from 2,700 employees, it will increase to 4,500. They will also double the number of beds to reach 650.

Its goal is to have 25 hospitals operating by 2026, in fact the cities where they will be located have already been defined and in some cases the land has been purchased. He has been planning it well in advance, since he estimates that the process to start up a hospital and bring it to equilibrium is between 6 and 7 years.

In addition, he designed smaller versions called MediMac, which are rather clinical but equally technical and decisive, with highly specialized interventions such as kidney surgeries, head surgeries or kidney transplants. With this model, Khoury’s plan is to reach every city in the country with more than 150,000 inhabitants. It will be about 60 MediMac units by 2026, that will mean opening a clinic every month.

An interesting peculiarity of the MediMac model is that in each city where it arrives, they locate the most outstanding doctors and associate with them, they are given 49% of the shares and the remaining 51% of the investment is put by MAC. Thus, there is a commitment of specialist doctors to provide the best service and care because they share the property of the hospital.

Besides, they build them in shopping malls where they do not start from scratch but only adapt facilities. The cost of each MediMac is about 120 million pesos, and for now, Grupo MAC is inviting 49 doctors from different cities to become partners for this model; for example Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, small cities that lack good health services. The plan is to open 60 MediMac clinics in the next five years, with a required investment of close to 4,000 million pesos. The reinvestment of income will not be enough for MAC, so they will look for debt and equity to reach those goals. This is what they have already done for the hospitals that are just opening. Only between 2020 and 2021 they have invested 2,500 million pesos, supported by the issuance of stock certificates.

The Landsteiner Business Competition

Great unknown is the case of Landsteiner Scientific, forced by order of a judge to go to bankruptcy for having failed to pay a creditor who sued them. The strange thing is that having large creditors such as Bancomext and other private banks, the problem was triggered by a small creditor called Grupo Zamberk, owned by Javier Sánchez, a printer that provides pharmaceutical packaging for medicines. It is the proof that the Bankruptcy Law works regardless of the size of the creditor.

Now Miguel Granados as Chairman of the Board and Arturo Morales as Managing Director of Landsteiner will have to demonstrate with their team that they can move the company forward and preserve the source of employment for its 1,000 employees. The growth of this laboratory has been notorious in recent years, it has large contracts with the Government and even the great bet of the Japanese anticovid pill that they are about to bring to Mexico. That is why it is not understood how they came to this. Now her captains must show that they have not risked too much. It remains to be seen if this has to do with the payment delays, so Insabi and UNOPS have several Mexican pharmaceutical companies between their backs and the wall.

Producer of tongue depressors from Zitácuaro, hanged by UNOPS

And speaking of the matter, Raúl Chávez, a producer from Michoacán who has been producing tongue blades for medical use -Productos Forestales Integrales de Zitácuaro- for 15 years contacted us to share with us the great difficulties that his business faces due to the lack of payment from UNOPS. After a great effort between him and his wife, they felt very proud of their great feat, having passed all the filters to enter the tender called by the United Nations body, make the best effort to give the best price and be awarded. Today that dream of growing and becoming providers of the Public Health Sector has turned into great anguish because never before have they been so “financially trampled” because they are forced to continue supplying without knowing when they will be paid. All because UNOPS-Insabi -which had promised to pay them in 48 days- have not given them a single payment for 3 months and have put them at serious risk of bankrupting the family business. It is already clear to them, says Raul, that these bets are for large companies that do have backup capital and for something they offer 200% higher prices to withstand the long waiting times in the payment.

