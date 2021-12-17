Makes Artur Beterbiev sweat the scale for defense in Canada

The champion of the World Boxing Council had a setback at the weigh-in on Thursday.

A solid favorite to claim victory and even continue as the only active world champion with 100 percent of his victories achieved via knockout, the Russian Artur Beterbiev He had a slight setback before the scale this Thursday afternoon, prior to his appointment before the also Olympian Marcus Browne.

Beterbiev (16-0, 16 Ko’s), champion of the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation in the Super Middleweight division, was supposed to weigh 175 pounds or less at the weigh-in, but stopped his record at 175.2 pounds, so he had to minutes later to return to mark the required weight and ended up precisely marking the limit. Browne (24-1, 16 Ko’s) hit 174.6 pounds on the scale.

Looking ahead to this his second appointment in 2021, Beterbiev is well above the odds by a margin of up to -1000, which means you have to bet a thousand dollars to collect just 100 for his win, while a surprise win of Marcus browne He can pay up to $ 850 for every hundred wagered, thanks to a line of +850.

Artur Beterbiev had a complication at Thursday’s weigh-in. Groupe Yvon Michel

It will be the sixth world championship fight for Artur Beterbiev, who defeated Enrico Koelling, Callum Johnson, Radivoje Kalajdzic, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Adam Deines on the trip. Against Gvozdyk he not only unified the WBC and IBF titles, but even pushed him into retirement in October 2019.

The billboard will be broadcast this Friday live and direct to the entire United States through the signal of ESPN +, while ESPN KNOCKOUT will be responsible for its distribution throughout the Latin American territory.

On the back of the evening of Groupe Yvon Michel in co-promotion with Top Rank, the Canadian Marie Eve DiCaire will play against the Mexican Cynthia lozano the vacant IBF Superwelterweight Championship. The Canadian stopped the scale at 153 pounds, while the Monterrey registered just 151.2 pounds.

In betting, DiCaire (17-1, 0 Ko’s) is with a line of -2000, that is to say that you have to bet up to two thousand dollars to collect just 100, while a victory for the undefeated Lozano (9-0, 7 Ko’s) gets to pay up to $ 1,200 for every 100 in play for that result thanks to a line of +1200.