Mama Claus: Karol G’s sister raises the temperature with an incredible photoshoot

Katherin Giraldo is the younger sister of Karol G, who has not chosen the path of music. On the contrary, the Colombian has leaned towards social networks where she is an influencer and already has more than 100,000 followers. There, she promotes brands of clothing, makeup, bikinis and much more.

For her part, her sister Karol G he recently finished the ‘Bichota Tour’ in the United States. At the end, he shared with his fans a string of stories where he showed each part of the “behind the tour”. “And since the tour is going to end, so today I want to do a backstage tour for you so that you can see everything that happens behind him,” he assured and surprised his fans.

