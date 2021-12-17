Margarita projects a million followers for next year

The candidate for the presidential nomination for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Margarita Cedeño, assured that by September of next year she will have more than a million supporters in the country and abroad.

The former vice president said that she decided to seek the Presidency of the Republic, among other reasons, because for the first time in many years, stability, internal peace, economic growth and social mobility are at risk, and considered that the Dominican people cannot continue to live full of worries and scarcity, just watching public services deteriorate every day. Cedeño gave a speech at an assembly with senior leaders of the PLD of the National District and the Santo Domingo province in a hotel in this capital. “We live in a country that has moved away from the path of individual and collective progress; a country where there are no jobs or wages that people need to live, where effort is no longer the main tool to improve the quality of life, “he said.

He argued that the current government administration has impoverished and indebted the country, “creating a panorama in which entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises are discouraged by the uncertainty created by a government that does not understand their needs.”