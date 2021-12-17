Margarita says that by 2022 she will have more than a million supporters

The candidate for the presidential nomination for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Margarita Cedeño, assured that by September of next year she will have more than a million supporters spread abroad and throughout the national geography.

The former vice president of the Republic said that she decided to run for the presidency, among other reasons, because for the first time in many years, stability, internal peace, economic growth and social mobility are at risk in the country.

He considered that the Dominican people cannot continue to live full of worries and scarcity, just observing how public services deteriorate every day.

Cedeño issued these considerations during an assembly in which senior leaders of the PLD of the National District and Santo Domingo province participated. The activity took place in a hotel in the capital.

“We live in a country that has moved away from the path of individual and collective progress; a country where there are no jobs or wages that people need to live, where effort is no longer the main tool to improve the quality of life, “he said.

He argued that the current government administration has impoverished and indebted the country, “creating a panorama in which entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises are discouraged by the uncertainty created by a government that does not understand their needs.”

“I observe citizens distressed by the lack of employment, of security, and also young people disappointed by the lack of opportunities; while women with a great capacity do not find the friendly hand of the State to help them ”, she indicated.

He added that the situation of the elderly is not the best either, given that they are helpless, without medicine or shelter to live with dignity in the evening of their lives.

Candidacy in securities

The PLD leader affirmed that the population knows that it works tirelessly, so that joy and optimism return to each Dominican home.

He specified that he will emphasize the promotion of a candidacy based on values, in which humility, honesty and love of neighbor prevail, “and, at the same time, fresh, dynamic and close to people.”

“This candidacy is placed in the hands of God, so that as of August 16, 2024 we will work from the Government in favor of everyone, without exceptions, without exclusions and without elitism,” he said.