Mariana Seoane’s boyfriend starred in a fight that ended in bullets

What began as a pleasant evening ended up becoming an armed confrontation between bodyguards (Photo: Instagram / @laseoaneoficial)

Through her social networks the actress shared that she was in a restaurant having a pleasant moment with the actor Alexis Ayala, Cinthia Aparicio Y her current partner Gibrán Jiménez, who was the protagonist of a fight that ended in a shootout between bodyguards.

The event occurred in the colony Polanco Mayor Miguel Hidalgo and, according to journalist Carlos Jiménez, Seoane’s boyfriend started an argument with an English citizen. After an exchange of insults between Gibran and the Englishman, the security elements of both intervened and began an armed confrontation.

The famous Lincoln Park was the setting where at least five bullets were detonated, so elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City SSC-CDMX they came to stop the altercation.

After an exchange of insults between the actress’s boyfriend and an English citizen, private security elements intervened and detonated their firearms. (Photo: instagram / @laseoaneoficial)

Among those involved is the son of a former officer of the Attorney General of the Republic FGR, who is singled out for apparently starting the detonations against another man, sparking the confrontation.

So much the bodyguards identified as Julio César ‘N’ and Emiliano ‘N’, Mariana Seoane’s boyfriend and the English citizen were detained and disarmed by the authorities, However, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City FGJ-CDMX it only retained the private security elements involved.

Neither Mariana nor her boyfriend Gibrán have provided statements about what happened on the night of December 15 in Polanco. In addition, It is unknown if the incident will have any personal consequences for the actress and her boyfriend as the couple recently resumed their relationship after separating in June.

The actress has been in an unstable relationship with Gibran Rico for just over three years. After confessing that he had a fleeting affair with Luis Miguel, Mariana Seoane shared a tender message on her social networks with which she confirmed that they had resumed their courtship.

“I love you my Gibran. I choose you every day. Thank you for so much love and so much learning ”, the interpreter of I was wrong.

Mariana Seoane has been romantically involved with Gibran Rico for three years (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The actress has also opened up to the media about how emotionally she has coped with the murky love affair she has with Gibran. In June of this year, After a short separation, the actress shared that she was taking therapy to overcome the situation.

“I went back to being single again, I tell you, but without making any issue of yellowishness or roll of that, it was three years where we had ended up on a few occasions, but never for an external issue, never for something negative, “he shared Seoane around mid year.

Mariana Seoane is one of the female personalities who over the years has presented a sensual image on and off the stage. Posing with few clothes, the actress and singer has pleased her followers in soap operas and concerts, because in addition to all the photo sessions in which she has participated, the famous woman is also shown on social networks.

The actress and singer has participated in different novels on Mexican television. (Photo: TVyNovelas)

In your singing career, This year he had the opportunity to perform in the United States to alternate on stage with the emblematic Mexican cumbia group Los Angeles Azul.. However, the interpreter of Good girl He confessed that after his contagion of COVID-19 experiment a strange sequel which can cause you discomfort, especially when performing singing on stage.

“I have an egophony in my left ear, every time I sing I hear myself like an amplifier and it’s annoying“Revealed the singer for the morning show Today. This alteration refers to pulmonary auscultation in which the patient’s voice is heard shaky, with a high nasal timbre.

It is because of that the actress has been uncomfortable singing recently, and although it has undergone several studies, Mariana Seoane assured that said disease has no cure.

