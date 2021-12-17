Mauricio Ochmann dedicates a romantic message to his girlfriend Paulina Burrola on her birthday

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola They started their relationship about a year ago, and in this time, they have proven to be extremely in love, screaming his love to the four winds.

Recently, the model celebrated her birthday and the actor took his Instagram to dedicate a post full of love, with various photographs of her, and a romantic message.

In this regard, he wrote: “Today this beauty of a woman is celebrating! Tender, sweet, noble, loving, beautiful and fun that brings me slapping the sidewalks! Happy birthday my love @paulinaburrola “.

“I wish you that life always gives you the most beautiful and cute because you deserve it, you are a warrior in every way! I admire and love you deeply!!”, full.

Paulina Burrola thanks Mauricio Ochmann for his congratulations

After sharing a few posts about her birthday, Paulina Burrola She thanked her boyfriend, dedicating some emotional words to him: “This year I learned to thank life even moreIt reminded me of how strong I can be, how valuable our loved ones are and remind them how much we love them. “

“Today I have no more to say Thank you! Thank you very much life for my family, my most beloved angel, my friends and @mauochmann what has become this birthday the most special I’ve ever had, full of details and love. I love you so much, thank you for coming into my life. Thank you all for your congratulations, “he commented.