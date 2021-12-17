Max Verstappen and the ironic criticism of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton

Editorial Mediotiempo

Max verstappen threw a strong criticism of Lewis Hamilton already the team of Mercedes, after proclaim champion of Formula 1 in this 2021 dramatically, as he snatched the victory from the British driver on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutch, who achieved success in this 2021 with Red Bull Racing, questioned whether Mercedes had protested in the first instance his victory, beyond that this Thursday the team no longer ratified its complaint to the FIA.

“I think you should accept a defeat, no matter how much it hurts. I think that there is a little difference between the teams “said the pilot, who downplayed the attempt to Mercedes for snatching the victory on the desktop.

“I’m good, I feel like world champion and no matter what they tried to do. We won it on the track, we won it when there was a green light, a green flag, and we passed them on the track, “he added.

In addition, Max verstappen ratified his opinion on Hamilton Y Mercedes, after prior to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix threw a dart at them, so he wasn’t even surprised that they appealed.

“Well no, that’s not at all surprising (that they appealed) due to how the season has already unfolded until the last race. My point of view will not change, it is more or less the same, “he concluded.