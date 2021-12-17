“Me Too”: Protagonist of “Sex and the city” is accused of sexually assaulting two women

It is no secret to anyone that one of the most successful franchises of romantic comedy in the United States is “Sex and the city”, because after a series of six seasons and two films, it is one of the most loved by the public.

And it is that the story of the four friends and their love affairs in the Big Apple, have marked thousands of generations that will now enter the world of history thanks to the new HBO Max project, as a new season has arrived.

For this new installment, the original cast, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Chris Noth, joined together. Kim Cattrall said she had no interest in giving life again to the great “Samantha Jones”.

Without a doubt, the reunion of the cast under the same story has moved thousands of fans who have applauded that the lives of “Carrie Bradshaw”, “Charlotte York Goldenblatt” and “Miranda Hobbes” return to close 2021.

However, on this occasion the one who has been talking about is the actor Chris Noth who has been accused by two women of having sexually assaulted a few years ago.

“Mr. Big “in trouble?

It is worth mentioning that the famous 67-year-old actor got his fame thanks to his role as the fiancé of “Carrie Bradshaw”, played by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, as everyone remembers the iconic wedding scene.

Since then, the actor has continued within the world of acting, but without much relevance, his role in “The Equalizer” being his last job before returning to give life to “Mr. Big ”.

But now, a new scandal darkens the actor’s career, as two women have come to light who claim that Chris raped them, one of them in 2004 and the other in 2015, but until now they dared to speak.

The testimonies were revealed this Thursday, December 16 by The Hollywood Reporter, and the women have been identified as Zoe and Lily, to protect their privacy, since they also do not know each other.

It should be noted that the renowned media assures that the testimonies are several months apart, since the launch of the series helped the young women to break the silence and point out the attacks.

Zoe, one of the victims claimed that Noth raped her and then had to be hospitalized for the injuries he left on her body after the sexual assault in the city of Los Angeles in 2004.

While Lily, the second woman, said that she did not report him after he called her and left her a message trying to minimize what happened, since their meeting was in New York City in 2015.

The actor has been a true heartthrob throughout his career. Photo: Getty Images

One of the women is a journalist, she wrote to The Hollywood Reporter in August of this year, and Zoe did so in October, as she was 22 years old when the actor’s assault took place.

After these accusations, the actor has not denied knowing the two women, but he does assure that the encounters with them were not rapes, since both were agreed by both women.

It was through a statement, where the star of the famous series denied the accusations against him, in addition to understanding very well the point of what a violation entails

“The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, ‘no’ always means ‘no’, that’s a line I didn’t cross. The meetings were consensual ”, he affirmed.

It is worth mentioning that the facts and stories of both women are already being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, police sources told Deadline on Thursday, December 16.

In addition to denying the accusations, the 63-year-old actor has shared that he does not understand very well that so far the alleged attacks have come to light and not a few years ago.

“I don’t know for sure why they are showing up now, but I do know this: I didn’t attack those women.”

