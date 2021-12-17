Meet NYC’s Worst Landlords, According to the Ombudsman’s Annual List – Telemundo New York (47)

From rats and mold to conditions that put tenants at risk. All sorts of housing code violations are piling up unsolved, giving the title of “worst landlords” to real estate companies that may be receiving tax breaks for emergency repairs. However, that money is not intended for the benefit of tenants, according to the most recent report by the Ombudsman.

And this year, the former representative of a renowned Manhattan real estate investment firm tops the list of “worst homeowners.”

The Office of the Ombudsman each year ranks building managers and owners based on the number of serious unresolved housing code violations of their properties recorded by city inspectors.

David Schorr, who is at the top of the dishonorable list, managed 330 apartments in 17 buildings on behalf of Sugar Hill Capital Partners. According to the city registry between December 2020 and November 2021, those buildings together accumulated an average of 1,442 overt housing code violations, 418 of which were Type C violations, or deemed “immediately dangerous” by inspectors of the city. town.

One of the properties, located at 375 W. 126th Street, a 10-unit building in Harlem, has 43 open violations, nearly half of them Class C, the most serious category. They range from pest infestations to lead paint and mold violations, city records show.

Second on the list is Abdul Khan, with 1,302 open violations in his dozen buildings in four counties, followed by entities affiliated with the nonprofit Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, or NEBHDCo, whose registered managing agent Nathaniel Montgomergy had 1,192. open infringements.

For the fourth year in a row, the public defender has given a dishonorable mention to the New York City Public Housing Authority, whose 176,000 apartments are not subject to housing code enforcement but remain under the watch of a federal monitor due to dangerous conditions.

Jumaane Williams, a public defender, noted that several Sugar Hill Capital Partners buildings receive tax breaks granted to homeowners doing renovations.

“Worst of all, they are getting money from the government and they are not using it to make repairs,” said Williams, who is running for governor. “It’s sad. It’s sad to see it.”

Sugar Hill Capital Partners holdings are concentrated in upper Manhattan and northern Brooklyn, city records show.

Several of the buildings that were managed by Schorr are included on the J-51 tax exemption list, including 373 W. 126th Street, where pests were among the top violations, according to homeowner watchdog JustFix website. nyc. The site is powered by code violation data from the City’s Department of Housing and Development (HPD).

The 10-unit building has been tax-exempt since 1991, according to JustFix.nyc.

On its website, Sugar Hill Capital Partners says that its “integrated team of investment and operations professionals strive to maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency.”

Sugar Hill Capital Partners has not commented on the annual list of the worst landlords.

Schorr left Sugar Hill Capital Partners in September to take over as vice president of operations with Fairstead, according to his LinkedIn. That company owns more than 16,500 apartments in 18 states and acquired 1,904 units in 48 buildings in the Bronx this week, according to the public defender’s office.

Jason Korn, the worst offender last year, with 1,822 average open violations, fell completely from the top 15 list this year. Williams said this was because he sold several of his buildings.

Williams called on the City Council to pass the Worst Homeowners Liability Act, a package aimed at cracking down on “sham tactics” used by some of the city’s worst offenders to evade liability, such as HPD’s self-certified repairs. .

Williams also called on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to expand enforcement funding to HPD and allocate resources to improve public housing.

He pointed to a growing number of backlogged work orders at NYCHA, a deadly problem in the garbage chute fire in which 6-year-old Aiden Hayward died last month at Mitchel Houses in the Bronx.

In November 2021, there were 600,480 open work orders at NYCHA buildings citywide, an increase of more than 121,600 from the previous year, according to data compiled by the public defender.

The public defender determined that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration will end with significantly more open orders than when it began in January 2013, when NYCHA reported a citywide backlog of more than 420,000 job orders.

“They are so bad that we have to put them in a category,” Williams said. “There are more open work orders, more than 150,000 more, than when the administration started. So this has been an abject failure in my opinion, and now we have the opportunity with a new administration to do some things to help with those failures. “

NYCHA said work orders have increased “because we are aggressively documenting everything that is wrong with our apartments.”

“This list points once again to New York City public housing, when instead NYCHA needs to be funded and supported, and conveniently shifts the media attention away from private homeowners, who must be equally accountable,” noted the agency.