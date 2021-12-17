Melissa Rodríguez, actress of the Francis Rosas program also has COVID-19

Actress, improviser and comedian Melissa rodriguez is another of the talents of the program “Sleep with Francis ”by TeleOnce what contracted COVID-19.

Rodríguez confirmed that she faces the disease through some “stories” in which a friend of the actress reveals that “Melissa with everything and COVID sent me a purchase with Kiko. She is c @% $ my friend is the best ”.

Actor and singer Juan Pablo Diaz He was another of those who cared for the well-being of the actress and brought her ice cream home in the midst of his isolation and the quarantine that he must follow. From what is observed in a short video that Díaz published in his stories on Instagram, Rodríguez does not seem to present strong symptoms.

Precisely, yesterday, Thursday the animator and producer Francis Rosas cconfirmed that he was infected with COVID-19. So far he felt “fine” and did not present “major complications.”

The contagion of the two actors seems to indicate that it was through one of his companions from the “Lie with Francis” program, who tested positive for coronavirus. Rosas explained that information in a publication on his Instagram account.

“Due to this situation, all the protocols were immediately activated to safeguard the health of the rest of the production team and other talent on the program. Unfortunately, my result to this test was positive “, he expressed.

“Take care”, the producer urged his followers on social networks.

We will leave this soon and we will continue working with the same love and commitment as always. I love them! ”, He maintained.

Jasond Calderón, who also participates in the TeleOnce program, shared yesterday the negative result of the test.

Earlier in the day yesterday, the comedian Danilo beauchamp revealed in a video through his social networks that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in an antigen test.

According to the actor and presenter, he was infected last weekend and began to have symptoms of the disease in the early hours of Tuesday. In Beauchamp’s case his symptoms have been stronger.

These announcements are made amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico and the arrival of the omicron variant, of which the Department of Health has identified three confirmed cases; meanwhile, they wait for the result of another 49 “samples of interest”, which they have associated with the variant.

During the past six weeks, between 600 and 800 positive cases were reported, but only in the last seven days there have been 4,041 positives by molecular or antigen testing, and only on Wednesday there were 1,351 diagnoses. When calculating the positivity rate based on the 2,252 results by molecular testing, the jump reached 7.6%, compared to 2.3% the previous week.