México-Tacuba: 5 emblematic places of the oldest street in America

Image source, Marcos Gonzalez Caption, With its lavish interior, the Postal Palace is one of the most recognized buildings on Calle de Tacuba, in the historic center of Mexico City.

Even if you live in Mexico City, you may have walked countless times along the Mexico-Tacuba road without being aware of all the history it hides.

Between monumental buildings and splendid palaces, its more than eight kilometers are a fascinating reflection of the architecture and centuries of life of the Mexican capital.

In fact, this avenue that crosses the city from the Zócalo in the historic center is considered the oldest street in all of America.

It is estimated that since the fourteenth century it was one of the original roads of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, the capital that the Mexica founded in 1325, according to the most widespread theory among historians.

“It was of the utmost importance as it was the main road that linked Tenochtitlan, which was an island in Lake Texcoco, with the mainland,” he highlights. Enrique Ortiz Garcia, chronicler of the capital and author of the book “The pre-Hispanic world for people in a hurry.”

Initially it was called the Tlacopan road (“place on the sticks” in Nahuatl) because it reached this area west of the Valley of Mexico, which is currently called Tacuba. It was the Spanish who changed its name after its arrival.

“When Hernán Cortés decided to found the new Mexico City on the ruins of Tenochtitlan, for practical reasons he maintained the main streets that divided it like a cross into four sectors. And on this road the first mansions, temples … began to be built”, Ortiz García tells BBC Mundo.

Image source, Wikimedia Commons Caption, In this map from 1628 you can see the Tacuba road used as a route for one of the two aqueducts (on the left) that supplied water to the capital of New Spain and that reached the north area of ​​the Alameda Central park.

But this artery is not only home to architectural jewels and monuments: it has also been scene of great historical moments that make it one of the essential places to learn about the past of Mexico City.

These are 5 of the most emblematic places that you can discover if you walk along this historic road, currently divided into five sections: Tacuba street, Hidalgo avenue, México-Tenochtitlan avenue (until last August called Puente de Alvarado by the Spanish conqueror Pedro de Alvarado), Ribera de San Cosme and the México-Tacuba road.

1. Victorious Night Square

Image source, Marcos Gonzalez

Also this year, the authorities of Mexico City changed the name of what until then was called Sad Night Square as a tribute to “indigenous resistance” in the framework of the 500th anniversary of the conquest of Mexico.

Its previous name was due to the fact that, according to legend, the conqueror Hernán Cortes cried next to a tree in this square after losing a battle in 1520 to the Mexica, who besieged the Spanish who had previously carried out the massacre of thousands of indigenous youths in the Templo Mayor.

The flight of the Europeans was carried out by this causeway of Tacuba and they suffered hundreds of casualties. In the square you can still see the remains of the great ahuehuete tree on which Cortés supposedly shed his tears, although many experts disagree and assure that there is no documentary evidence to support this episode.

“That is a myth of history. However, It is a symbol of great importance for its meaning, for the resistance of the native peoples to the Europeans, “says Ortiz García.

Currently, this tree protected by a small fence and that has suffered several fires in its history passes its days without receiving much interest from the Mexicans who walk next to the plaza located in a busy part of this historic road.

2. National Museum of Art

Image source, Marcos Gonzalez

One of the last majestic palaces built during the government of General Porfirio Díaz is the old Palace of the Ministry of Communications and Public Works, currently the headquarters of the National Museum of Art.

It was inaugurated at the beginning of the 20th century, with an eclectic style typical of the time and neo-classical and Renaissance elements. The exterior is made of gray quarry. The interior is dominated by a splendid staircase.

In this same space, previously there was the hospital of San Andrés in which the embalmed corpse of the emperor was exhibited Maximilian of Habsburg after his execution in Querétaro in 1867.

It was in that place that the Mexican President Benito Juárez visited him practically incognito. “It is said that when he saw his corpse he thought he had a strange body, disproportionate and with too long legs “, Ortiz García relates.

In front of this building is a huge equestrian statue of the Spanish King Carlos IV. After Mexico achieved its independence, “el Caballito” was transferred to different places until it ended up at this point on Calle Tacuba. “Mexico preserves it as a monument of art”, clears up at the base of the statue.

3. Postal Palace

Image source, Marcos Gonzalez

Just opposite is the lavish Postal Palace, a building full of ornamentation and golden colors that attracts hundreds of tourists every day.

Called the Fifth Post Office, This 1907 palace is a sample of eclecticism that brings together styles such as Gothic, Plateresque, Art Nouveau and Mudejar, among others.

Its facades have attached 15 lamps in the shape of fantastic figures similar to dragons made of solid bronze.

Inside, they stand out the elegant elevators, large staircases and beautiful lamps that transport visitors to another era.

Of course, far from being just a kind of museum for tourists, its large windows and counters they continue to receive customers as part of the Mexican Postal Service.

4. Tacuba Coffee

Image source, Marcos Gonzalez

A seventeenth century mansion houses the emblematic Café de Tacuba, whose rooms have hosted meetings and gatherings of artists, intellectuals and presidents for generations.

Founded in 1912, its decoration has a religious aspect with murals of sacred art, oil paintings of archangels and large stained glass windows.

The reason for this style is due to the fact that, before the coffee, part of the property was located the first colonial-era women’s psychiatric hospital and that he was cared for by nuns. In fact, the white suit and cap worn by current waitresses is reminiscent of the uniform that caregivers could wear back then.

One of his best known legends is that, on occasions, the spirit of a Poor Clare nun wanders floating through the restaurant after being murdered decades ago by one of the inmates she cared for and who was in love with her.

What is more proven is that the Café de Tacuba opened the first revolving door in all of Mexico, saw the recording of films within its walls and even the murder of a politician. And yes, the name of the Mexican band Café Tacvba is due to this place, but they changed a letter to avoid legal problems.

5. Alameda Central

Image source, Marcos Gonzalez

Along the Mexico-Tacuba road, some of the first places of recreation of the colonial era arose.

One of them is the famous Alameda Central, considered as the first public park in all America after its inauguration at the end of the 16th century at the initiative of Viceroy Luis de Velasco.

La Alameda is one of the most endearing meeting points for the inhabitants of Mexico City, who you can see sitting on their benches or walking among its trees and fountains, especially on weekends.

Given the large number of monuments and works of art that it houses, the Alameda can almost be considered like an open-air museum. In it is the imposing hemicycle dedicated to Benito Juárez and, to one side, the fascinating building of the Palacio de Bellas Artes.

