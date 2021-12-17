Michael Arroyo “is an extraordinary and elite player,” says Pablo Marini | National Championship | sports

The DT of Liga de Quito is observing the development of the 34-year-old offensive in training.

Michael Arroyo obtained a permit to train in League of Quito for a time with the aim of resuming physical condition and returning to professional activity, which he has not practiced since November 23, 2020 when he defended the Barcelona SC shirt and entered the change in the goalless draw against Orense. With 34 years and three national titles on his back (two-time championship with D. Quito in 2008 and 2009 and one with Barcelona in 2012), the tricolor offensive is looking for a new opportunity in football.

Pablo Marini, white strategist, was the one who asked the League board for Arroyo’s presence in training since he has known him since his time in Mexican soccer when they met at Atlante in 2014.

At first, Gambetita I was only going to train with the first team without any kind of contract or relationship; however, Marini would be interested in having the Ecuadorian. But for this, several factors such as commitment and physical form will be taken into account.

“I know Michael Arroyo a lot, I’m seeing him. He has not played in a long time, but being physically well and committed as I know him, he is an extraordinary and elite player. Let’s see ”, said the Argentine in dialogue with FB Radio. (D)