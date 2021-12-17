After the final season of the famous Chicago Bulls of the 90’s, Michael Jordan revealed if that mythical team could win a seventh title in the NBA.

Everything good ends… Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls marked a golden age of NBA with six titles in eight years. The competitiveness, superiority and dominance of that mythical team made American basketball a world sport.

As if the gods of the NBA If they had written a perfect script, Jordan and the famous Bulls were announced that they were going to have one last season together. The idea of ​​Jerry Krause, general manager of the Chicago team, was a 180 degree turn for the franchise and Phil Jackson was not the head of that project.

Michael Jordan said it and fulfilled it: without Jackson he would not continue in the Chicago Bulls. Said and done. After averaging per game 28.7, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists In the 1997-98 regular season, ‘Air’ led the team through the Playoffs to finish won the 1998 NBA Finals 4-2 over the Utah Jazz.

With a tremendous 33.5 average points per game in the 1998 NBA Finals, Jordan was the great responsible for the sixth and last title of those famous Chicago Bulls, but Michael was left with a thorn. Could the team of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and company win a seventh championship? MJ responds!

Michael Jordan revealed if Chicago Bulls could win a seventh NBA title

“It’s maddening because I felt like we could have won seven titles. I really do. We may not have, but man, not being able to try, that’s something I can’t accept for whatever reason. I can not accept it”, revealed Michael Jordan.