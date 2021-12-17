Migrants are given a QR code to leave Chiapas

Tapachula.— The migrants who want to get out of Tapachula To regularize their immigration status, they will now have to do it on their own.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) announced the suspension of the free transfer by bus of migrants to other states of the country, because “there are no more resources,” according to agents of the institute told groups of foreigners who protested yesterday by closing roads in this city.

Hugo Salvador Cuéllar, sub-delegate of the South zone of the INM, appeared yesterday before a group of protesting migrants to inform them that this would be the last day of free transfers to other states of the country.

“There are no more resources for buses, what is being done is to give them a pass so that they can travel individually and with their own resources to the INM office indicated in the document, so that they can process their visa there humanitarian ”, explained the official.

He added that the trades, of which 800 were given to migrants from Haiti, will begin to be delivered to Latin Americans as of Monday, so that they can travel with their own financial means.

The document, with the INM logo, includes a QR code. It bears name, nationality and date, valid for one month, for the person to attend their appointment before the INM representation in a predetermined city.

Discontent

The migrants complained to the federal official, who arrived sheltered by anti-riot agents from the National Guard (GN), that INM personnel brazenly sold the places in the free trucks to Cubans, Haitians and Asians who paid between 300 and 400 dollars per person, while they kept them deceived and promised that they would upload them in the next trucks , which did not happen.

“We have proof of that, we are all witnesses that the immigration agents sold the places. Tell me where I send you the audios that those who paid for those places sent me, ”they faced the official, who, faced with the complaints, left the place without responding to the media that questioned whether he knew of those acts of corruption or if they were to be investigated.

The migrants reported that since last Friday the INM staff no longer appeared at the places they established for the transfer in the trucks, and they had not been given an explanation, until yesterday when they announced the cancellation of the program.

They added that some 2,000 people, including Haitians and Latin Americans, had been living in the open for between one and two weeks in the vicinity of the City Theater and the Los Cerritos ecological park, waiting for their call to the trucks.

Yesterday, on the edge of the freeway highway that connects Mexico with Central AmericaAnother group of about 5,000 migrants from Haiti waited under the sun’s rays and temperatures of up to 40 degrees, for the INM to arrive with the buses.

It was until 4:00 p.m. that 25 trucks arrived to start their transfer for free. Five buses were destined for Latin American migrants.

Meanwhile, other groups of Caribbean migrants went directly to the headquarters of the truck lines known as “Tijuaneros” to buy their tickets and travel by their own means. These buses go from Tapachula to Tijuana making stops in Puebla, Mexico City, Querétaro, Guadalajara, Tepic, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Navojoa, Ciudad Obregón, Altar, Sonora, San Luis Río Colorado, Mexicali, Tecate and Tijuana.