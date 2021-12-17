Mijaín López WAS Athlete of the Year in Cuba BUT NOT from Pinar del Río – Full Swing

By Swing Completo / contacts@swingcompleto.com

The news was expected. That nomination was known to have only one name: our Mijain lopez. Even an infant knew that he would have no rivals. How will he have them if in 2021 he starred in the greatest feat of Cuban sport by achieving what none of them?

His fourth consecutive Olympic gold and a landslide against the monsters of his division, all with much younger age. As if that were not enough, the fighter from Pinar del Río was selected among the 10 best athletes of the Olympic Games and was invited to the special gala.

But so much glory was not enough and he became the best fighter of all time in his specialty. It was not enough either, and he became the only combat sport athlete with four consecutive Olympic titles. In those four Olympics they barely scored ONE POINT and none in the last two editions.

But the unsuspected happened …

Do the specialists meet? from my Pinar del Río and they don’t select that monster as the best in their province. They only give it as an event of the year. Something incredible.

What bungling is that gentlemen? That distinction does not exist! What will Mijaín tell his people when time passes? What in the year of the feat, he was not the best in his province? What protocol are you going to talk to me about? Schemes were broken there, that man had no discussion.

I wrote about this almost a month ago on my Facebook profile and there was no rectification. It seems that they are not wise to rectify and now the embarrassing contradiction weighs on those in charge.

Mijaín is the best in his country and possible in Latin America and some of his land denied him that he was from their province. So are the people wrong? NO. And I say it bluntly, you were wrong and, furthermore, you were not able to rectify it. That is the truth and that the people think.

A collaboration by Jacinto Carcedo Pérez