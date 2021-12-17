We live in a fast-paced world where stress accompanies us every minute. This not only affects the mind, but also our body. We spoke with an expert about mindfulness, meditation and mental health: its impact on our brain, body and well-being.

Stress is a normal response to some situations. However, when it becomes chronic, it can alter our immune, digestive, cardiovascular, sleep and reproductive systems., causing different symptoms, as explained by the National Institutes of Health.

Therefore, today more than ever it is important to bet on our well-being and mental health. At Salud 180 we talked with him Dr. Leo Rastogi, co-founder and mentor of ayam, on how to achieve greater well-being.

According to Dr. Rastogi, when we talk about mental health, we focus on mental illnesses, such as stress, anxiety, sleep problems, however, it is important to also think about what good mental health looks like.

While it is true that a third of people face some mental health challenge, we must also think about the other thirds of the population who do not have a clinical problem, but do want more peace, calm, joy.

Therefore, providing simple techniques and different tools that people can apply in 5 or 10 minutes of their day, can help to manage stress, get out of crisis and make a difference.

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness is what is usually known as present moment awareness. It is a series of practices that allow you to be aware of the moment you live, to be where you really are.

As Dr. Rastogi explains, most of us face a common situation: just being silent for a minute takes our mind to two poles. On the one hand, we think about the past, what we should or should not do, what we did, or, on the contrary, we think about the future.

This leads us to be constantly clueless, living between the past and the future, unable to be in the present and enjoy it. This increases stress and anxiety. Mindfulness seeks to achieve awareness of the present.

And not only does it help to enjoy, it also has other benefits, such as reducing negative emotions (anger, fear, anxiety, depression) and increasing positive ones (gratitude, forgiveness, peace, calm, joy). Similarly, helps to sleep better, have less anxiety, feel happier, improve our relationships, among others.

What is the difference between mindfulness and meditation?

Although they are related, meditation and mindfulness are not the same. As the spiritual scientist explains, Meditation is an intentional act that has an end, so there are different types. In contrast, mindfulness can be described as a state of mind, where you focus on the here and now.

By practicing mindfulness, you can achieve being mindful of the present, while meditation takes you deeper, to achieve specific goals, such as sleep better, have more joy or abundance, making the benefits last long-term.

How to start practicing mindfulness?

One of the great advantages of mindfulness is that you do not need special items or clothing, only your breath and your body. The basic point is to focus on our breathing to improve it and help this state of consciousness.

Among the basic practices, there are those that seek to pay attention to the breath, which helps your mind begin to become calm and centered; your stress drops and your body undergoes physiological changes, as your mind becomes more focused.

The next thing is to be aware of everything that happens inside you and through your mind, and let go of feelings and thoughts, without getting hooked. For example, if your mind thinks about what to do on the weekend, let it go, because at this moment there is nothing you can do.

Finally, acknowledge how your body feels. Stress and anxiety are stored in our body, by being aware of it, we allow it to relax. By combining awareness of breath, body, thoughts and feelings, you become more present and aware.

Although it sounds complicated, the specialist emphasizes that it is very simple. The advantage is that you can do it for 3, 5 or more minutes, but that they serve to be really calm. One option is to start with a guided practice, until you can practice it yourself and make it part of your personality.

What are the benefits of meditation?

Meditation is an ancient practice that helps us reach a state of deep relaxation and a calm mind, but not only relaxes us and reduces stress. Meditation affects our entire being in a positive way: both physically, emotionally and mentally.

In this way, it allows us to let things go and not get hooked on feelings such as anger, guilt, greed, jealousy … In contrast, it nurtures all levels of the human being and provides us with a sense of meaning and purpose, to feel that we are connected with the human being. world and our loved ones.

Likewise, different investigations have focused on the effects of meditation on the brain. In that sense, have found changes in brain activity in subjects who have learned to meditate, which is maintained, even when they are not meditating.

As an article explains International Quartely Journal of Research in Ayurveda, meditation increases cerebral blood flow in the frontal and anterior cingulate regions of the brain, as well as increasing efficiency in the brain’s executive attention network, making meditators quicker at all tasks.

And not only that, it is also associated with an increase in gray matter. This means that meditation literally changes our brain. But in addition to improving its chemistry, it impacts the intestine, where many brain hormones are produced, hence stress also affects this organ.

How to start on the path of well-being?

There are some tips that can help us to achieve well-being, thinking of this as the search for the best possible life, the well-being of your whole being, that is, your thoughts, emotions, body, vitality and relationships.

For that, It is important to nourish not only our body with food, but with stimulating activities. As Dr. Rastogi explains, we all have things that make us feel better, from drinking a cup of tea, playing with our pet, reading … those that we lose when we are busy, but it is important to include them daily.

Second, the specialist recommends making sure we pay attention to our physical health, emotions, and mental health. For the latter, we can include mindfulness and meditation practices that allow us to be resilient with our emotions and mind. The key is to do it regularly, even if it’s only 5 minutes a day.

Finally, it is important to take at least 2 minutes a day to ask ourselves how we are and to remind ourselves: “I’m going to be fine, life is good, I have many blessings” and to focus on our breathing.

There is no doubt that our day to day goes very fast and we face different situations that increase our stress. However, thinking about our mental health, as well as our physical, is essential. Today there are many techniques that can help us, try some of them and start the path to well-being.