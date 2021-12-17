Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira responds to Adamari López after controversy for alleged discrimination

Each edition of the Miss Universe ends with a different controversy, as fans are never satisfied with the crowned miss even if it was the correct one. As usual, after the beauty pageant held on December 12 ended, a controversy began on social networks in which Adamari López was involved.

And it is that supposedly the Puerto Rican had made a discriminatory comment against Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay. For this reason, the model’s fans attacked Adamari on social media, expressing disappointment at her “comment.”

The presenter of “Hoy Día” clarified her point in an interview with her partner, Chiquibaby, assuring that she never hurt Paraguayans’ susceptibilities, and on the contrary, at the end of the contest, she approached Nadia and expressed how beautiful and smart it is.

“There is a lot of controversy about that … I met her at the end of the contest, I congratulated her and told her that she had done a wonderful job that she could also have been the winner, that was the only thing I commented”, Clarified López.

Given this, the media outlet Trece interviewed the model and asked if it was true that she had received an attack against her by the Puerto Rican, who was also a jury of the contest.

For the tranquility of the netizens, Nadia denied that she had been discriminated against by Adamari nor did she receive any bad comments from him.

“I tell you that I was in communication with her, at no time did she refer to me but rather was talking in general about what they were evaluating, but at no time was she talking about me specifically. Super good with Adamari, no problem”, Expressed Ferreira.

This clarification of the model agrees with what the Telemundo presenter maintained at all times: she never discriminated or spoke ill of the representative of Paraguay.

Let us remember that the three finalists who reached the final round of Miss Universe 2021 were Miss India, Miss Paraguay and Miss India. The Latin American model since she began in the contest was positioned as one of the favorites, however, she did not manage to take the crown, as the jury chose Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the candidate from India, to be crowned as the most beautiful woman in the universe .

Adamari, after her participation as a jury, said that any of the three could have been the winner, but it was Miss India who stood out the most in the final question.