More shops and carts open in Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe

The opening of shops and carts continues in Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe, just in time for the Christmas season.

Charlotte Russe reopened at Plaza Las Américas under new management in a 10,000 square foot space, on the first level of the corridor between Old Navy and Macy’s. The store offers women’s clothing, accessories and footwear at affordable prices.

Similarly six new carts were integrated into the shopping centeras well as Macy’s Backstage, Tesla and MCS service center stores.

The new carts, which offer entrepreneurship and growth opportunities to small and medium-sized merchants, are Soleil, Bonefly, Pashanga, Pash.on, Saluvid, and CXC. On the other hand, in Plaza Del Caribe the Knoop and Angelus wagons opened.

Soleil, located on the second level in front of Ego Shoes, is a concept for the sale of equipment for hair styling at home that includes irons, dryers and tongs. Bonefly, for its part, sells modern and attractive products for dogs such as collars, leashes and harnesses. This wagon is located on the first level, in the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s.

Pashanga, located across from Starbucks on the first level and Pash.on, which is on the first level between the central atrium and JCPenney, are two carts that offer pashminas, scarves, ponchos and accessories. Pashion also has its online store, on the second level, next to Marcelo Amado. Saluvid is an innovative concept of CBD products that includes groceries, beverages, creams and lotions for pain management and beautification routines that is located on the first level between JCPenney and Macys.

The Pash.on store sells pashminas, scarves and ponchos. (Supplied)

CXC also established a cart in Plaza Las Américas and offers designer garments in silver and gold plating. It is located on the second level, in front of Amado Amado.

“In the business ecosystem of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe, we offer business opportunities for all types of entrepreneurs,” said Rafael Ruiz-Comas, director of Corporate Leasing at Empresas Fonalledas.

“In the Christmas season these opportunities expand, since we have from temporary kiosks for the sale of cakes and seasonal products to the traditional farmers and artisan markets, which are part of our community contribution. The carts, which offer short and medium-term leasing options, have proven to be an excellent laboratory for entrepreneurs who want to test the reception of their products and their operation before making the investment for a long-term commercial establishment ”, he added.

Macy’s Backstage, the outlet concept of the Macy’s store, is located on the second level, in the former Borders space. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, in Plaza Del Caribe he opened a cart from the Zafiro store, in anticipation of the opening of his store in the mall in the first quarter of 2022. Zafiro, which offers modern merchandise for men, including the Psycho Bunny brand, has its cart on the first level of the central atrium corridor to Macy’s, and the store will be located in that same corridor.

Another one that opened is the Knoop cart, located on the first level in front of Victoria’s Secret, with an offer of collars, leashes and harnesses so that the canine pets of the home are in fashion. So did Angelus, who operate a cart where they sell shoe polish products, particularly athletic footwear.