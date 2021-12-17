More than 2,000 people arrive at Hiram Bithorn to get tested for COVID-19

More than 2,000 people registered to take the COVID-19 test in the so-called Test that was carried out by the Department of Health and the epidemiology team of the municipality of San Juan in the parking lot of the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, where at 1:00 In the afternoon, the access gates had to be closed as the lines of cars exceeded until after the Margaritas restaurant on Roosevelt Avenue.

At 12:00 noon about 900 people who had registered through the internet had been able to take the test. Of this, 70 had tested positive for antigens. Meanwhile, the agency also reports having carried out 200 molecular tests during a three-hour period. The clinic was scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Primera Hora was able to verify that most of the people who get tested for coronavirus are young people between 18 and 30 years old. Likewise, a large number of the patients said they had participated in one of the two concerts performed by the urban exponent Bad Bunny.

“I’ve been in line for four hours, but that doesn’t matter because I was in line for Bad Bunny longer. The important thing is to know that we are well”Said the young José Pérez who arrived from Manatí to rule out any contagion. The boy said that although he has no symptoms, he wants to confirm that he is not infected and thus protect his family and friends.

“Everyone in line will be attended to … we have 3,000 tests available but if we need more we will look for them at the Health Department”Said the logistics director of the COVID-19 initiatives in Health, Dr. Rahumar Dieppa. At the event there are about 60 people from Health working in the registration, administration of the test and coordination of the lines in the parking lot.

For her part, Dr. Melissa Marzán, First Epidemiological Officer of the agency, acknowledged that the activity It was well received by the population and announced that the activity at the Hiram Bithorn will be repeated on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

“We have other fixed points around the island … what we want is for the population to continue participating in these points because we want to detect as many cases as possible. Early detection will help us so that people know their status and cut the chains of transmission.”, Stressed Marzán.

Also, the epidemiologist acknowledged that there has been an increase in cases in the last week. In fact, in a period of seven days the positivity by tests increased from 2% to 5.8% and the future is not encouraging. The population between 20 and 29 years old is the one with the highest positivity with 10%, as reported in the dashboard led by the professor of biostatistics at Harvard University and member of the Scientific Coalition, Rafael Irizarry.

“Yes, we are seeing an increase in cases. We know that there have been multiple activities, not just massive events because people are participating in family parties, work parties and other activities. And this alternative is available so that you can take the test for free”Added Marzán.

Last night the Department of Health confirmed the development of COVID-19 outbreaks associated with the Miss World event, where 17 infections have been detected, and the past concerts of the urban exponent Bad Bunny to which 176 infections have been linked.

However, given other positive results among staff and candidates, the Miss World organization was forced to cancel the event that would take place this Thursday.

These outbreaks coincide with the 39 reported this week among members of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

This coincides with the confirmation of the presence of the omicron variant in Puerto Rico. This variant is twice as contagious as delta and five times more infectious than the original mutation, according to preliminary studies.

Faced with this scenario of increasing cases, the Department of Health called today at 4:00 in the afternoon a press conference related to the management of the pandemic.

It was reported that Secretary Carlos Mellado López will detail a plan to address the long-term effects of the coronavirus with the main medical officer Iris Cardona.

Various sectors of science professionals have called for a reconsideration of the status of fully vaccinated people, including proof of the administration of the booster dose in the requirement. These sectors including the Scientific Coalition, a group that advises the government on the pandemic.