Natti Natasha devastated by the death of Flow La Movie, she would travel on the same jet

On Wednesday, December 15, the regrettable news of the death of José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, at 38 years of age. The producer responsible for great reggaeton hits like “Te boté” and “AM” died in a plane crash along with his family.

Reason why the music world is in shock but above all Natti Natasha, which this Thursday, December 16, would travel on the same jet to Miami to accompany her husband, Raphy Pina, in a work commitment. With them would be the producer’s children and the daughter they have in common, Life Isabelle.

For what the producer explained that the singer is very affected by the shocking news, something for which she did not accompany him on the fourth day of the trial in San Juan that he faces on two charges of illegal possession of firearms.

“She found out about the plane and is devastated because we were going there today, the whole family and my children”said the producer in El New day In Puerto Rico.

“Today is not a good day, it took me by surprise. Lor more unusual, which hurts me, is that today I was flying on that plane with my family to Miami for some commitments ”, added Raphy Piña.