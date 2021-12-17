New York Metropolitan Opera will demand booster shots for musicians and the public

The New York Metropolitan Opera said Wednesday that it will demand that all its musicians and the public have received a booster dose of the covid vaccine, as the spread of the omicron variant continues.

With 3,000 people employed every day, from the orchestra to the technical teams, “our population is much larger than any other non-profit performing arts organization in the country, so we have to be at the forefront of health and safety.” said Peter Gelb, general manager of the Met.

The opera had to close for a year and a half due to the pandemic, which quickly hit New York City.

That left the prestigious institution facing financial difficulties and had to enter into lengthy negotiations with workers to agree to pay cuts.

The opera house, in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center, had already imposed mandatory vaccinations for workers and the general public for its reopening on September 27.

Since then, 160,000 spectators have attended 59 performances.

The booster dose will be required starting January 17 for those who are eligible – that is, those who received their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a shot from Johnson & Johnson, at least six months ago.

“We want everyone who walks into our opera to feel safe,” Gelb said.

“Those who are not yet eligible may continue to enter, but should receive the booster shot soon after being eligible,” the Met warned in a statement.

The Met said it was following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which forecast an increase in infections due to the spread of the omicron variant.

The announcement comes when the death toll from covid-19 in the United States exceeded 800,000. In New York, 71 people died in the last 24 hours, according to official figures.

