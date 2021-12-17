NFL 2021: Urban Meyer fired from Jaguars after latest scandal

ANDThe former kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Lambo,accused franchise coach Urban Meyer of kicking him in training for having missed two field goals in the team’s preseason, which has cost the coach his job and the team threw him out on Wednesday night.

For the fourth most accurate kicker in NFL history, who came to the Jags in 2017 and was released in October of this year, the failures were not important at all. But in training before the last preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Meyer would have assaulted him.

“Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, walks up to me and says, ‘Hey, idiot, do your fucking kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg“Lambo told the Tampa Times.

“It certainly wasn’t an affectionate hit,” Lambo said. “I’d rate it a 5 (out of 10). Which In the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t hit an employee. For a second, I couldn’t believe it really happened. “

The kicker replied never to kick him again, but the coach asserted that he was the head coach and would kick it “whenever he wanted.”

– Urban Meyer’s Chronology of Chaos in Jacksonville

– Urban Meyer and the complicated history of the NCAA coaches who make the jump to the NFL

– The Urban Meyer scandal: a woman dances on him after not returning to Jacksonville with the team

– Marvin Jones explodes against Urban Meyer and the coach calls his assistants ‘losers’

The next morning, Lambo was in the nutrition corridor of the team’s training facility when Meyer approached him again. “He sees me, I was alone and he cornered me. He approached me and said ‘are you going to put a smile on that face?’ I said: ‘I’ll smile if you stop kicking me’ “.

The kicker confessed the problems he had with the way Meyer coached him in the spring, to which the coach responded that he agreed not to force him to do things a certain way, but if he ever spoke to her that way again, he would leave.

“You are the first player to whom I let him speak to me in that way in my career, and if you do it again, you go away”, Lambo remembers that were the words that the coach said to him.

When the player asked how he offended Meyer, he explained that he did it by answering in front of everyone.

Kicker was cut from the team after failing his first three field goal attempts of the season and is currently a free agent.

This is not the first reported problem for the Jaguars. After Thursday night’s loss in Cincinnati, Meyer did not return with the team and was recorded in an Ohio bar receiving a dance from a woman who was not his wife. He would have apologized, but reports said the players laughed after his speech.

The Jaguars are 2-11 on the season.

Some days ago, NFL Network reported that several players were upset with the coach. One of the oldest, Marvin Jones, would have exploded and left a meeting in frustration.Players were also reported to express their regrets to Rams players after the week 13 game.