NFL decides to reschedule three games due to COVID-19 outbreak

Three NFL Week 15 games had to be rescheduled due to the COVID outbreak; another one would also be rescheduled

The game scheduled for Saturday between Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns moved to Mondaysources told Adam schefter from ESPN.

The game will be played at 5 pm, and the Regularly scheduled Monday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will be played at the regular time of 8:20 pm at ESPN.

As of Tuesday morning, the Browns have had a total of 24 players, 12 starters who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week or were still on last week’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The exponential rise in NFL COVID cases has led to league “under pressure to move games”a source told Schefter.

Another party that will be rescheduled is that of Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams, which will be Tuesday at seven evening US Eastern Time according to league insiders. At the same time on the same day, Washington will be played at the Philadelphia Eagles. Three games until the closing of this note have been modified.

The Rams and WFT rosters have been devastated by the coronavirus this week, with 25 players from Los Angeles and 21 from Washington on the reserve / COVID-19 roster.

“We made these changes to the schedule based on medical advice and after discussing it with the NFLPA (players union), after seeing a new and high transmission of the virus in the week resulting in a substantial increase in cases through the league ”, communicated the league.

“We will continue to make decisions after consulting with medical experts to ensure the health and well-being of the NFL community.”