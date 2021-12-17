NFL: Steelers, Cowboys and others may trade in Mexico

Editorial Mediotiempo

The The NFL announced on Wednesday that it granted permission to 18 franchises to an innovative initiative with which teams will be able to market in eight different countries to gain a greater connection with fans and Mexico was one of those chosen by the majority of the groups.

The International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) project will allow NFL teams conduct in-person and digital marketing activities, corporate sponsorship sales, events and activations for fans, football activities for youth and children, sales of official club merchandise and development of marketing initiatives in conjunction with other sports properties and entertainment on the market.

The agreement is for five years and the clubs will start commercial activities in their respective countries as of January 1, 2022.

What teams chose Mexico?

The teams that chose Mexico as a country of opportunity are: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

“With this announcement, the NFL has opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to connect more directly with our strongest international fan base in the world in Mexico. Forever we are looking for ways to improve engagement with our fans in Mexico and we are grateful that the League has recognized that Cowboys are in a unique position to help grow our sport in Mexico while growing our community of Cowboys fans, “he said. Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys.

“We hope to have more direct contact with our fans in Mexico., which will include a greater focus on events, social participation and a possible regular season game. Over the years, we have seen the support of our Mexican fans grow both in Mexico and at games at Heinz Field and other stadiums, and this initiative will allow us to develop even greater relationships in Mexico, “he said. Art Rooney II, president of the Steelers.

Other teams and countries chosen