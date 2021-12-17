Nine NFL teams assigned to Mexico, including Cowboys and Steelers, in international territorial division

The territorial distribution is part of an initiative called “The International Home Marketing Area”, which aims to further internationalize the NFL

Nine teams from the NFL were assigned to Mexico as part of the international territorial distribution, sources from the league itself told Carlos Nava de ESPN.

The Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers, are the nine clubs in the league that were assigned to the Mexican territory.

League sources also revealed to Nava that Mexico was the most requested country for the new international territorial division of the NFL.

The other countries that received the assignment of teams from the NFL They were United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Spain, Brazil, China and Australia.

The territorial distribution is part of an initiative called “The International Home Marketing Area“, which aims to assign international territories for commercialization, marketing, transmissions, etc. of the teams of the NFL in countries outside the United States.

“The fondness for NFL it starts with our clubs, “he said in a league statement. Christopher halpin, executive vice president of strategy and growth NFL. “This important initiative allows the teams of the NFL develop meaningful direct relationships with fans of the NFL in other countries, driving global growth. We are very pleased with the number, creativity and level of engagement of club submissions in general throughout this initial application period, and we look forward to teams launching their efforts early next year. “

As part of the program, clubs will have access to international markets for a period of at least five years during which teams will have rights to seek activities in that specific market that are consistent with what they do in their domestic markets. That includes digital and face-to-face marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, children’s and youth football activities, merchandise sales, and commercial relationships with other sports and marketing entities in the market.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in our efforts to expand the global reach of the NFL and build long-term relationships with these international markets that will play a key role in the continued growth and expansion of our sport in the years to come, “said the principal owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joel Glazer, in a league statement. “Much of our league’s success is rooted in the strong connection our individual teams have built with their fans, and this initiative creates greater avenues to connect and engage with our international fans.”

At the end of March of this year, the league approved an initiative according to which, the 32 teams of the NFL they would play at least one international game over the next eight years, a situation made easier by the approval of a new 17-game regular season, which debuted this season.

