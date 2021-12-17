participate in the raffle and win a 100 euro gift card

For a few months, Windows 11 is already among us, and little by little new laptops are arriving with it. And if you have questions about the operating system, or just want to show off how you’ve managed to customize Windows 11, today we have a contest for you on our Instagram account. Really it’s two contests in one, and you have two different ways in which you will be able to get an El Corte Inglés gift card with a value of 100 euros each.

Before I start explaining everything to you, just a reminder that You can only participate through the Instagram post, also completing the rest of the process to participate in the draw. Comments on this article will not be considered for the giveaway.

How to win an El Corte Inglés gift card

Solving your doubts about Windows 11 or seeing how you have configured its appearance may have a prize: winning one of the two El Corte Inglés gift cards with a value of 100 euros that we are raffling. In order to participate in the raffle, you have to carry out a series of steps through the social network Instagram. These are the steps you must follow to participate:

After, you can choose to do either of these two things, and each one of them is a contest with which to win a gift card of 100 euros. Therefore, it is as if there are two contests.

Leave a question in the comments of this Instagram post about any questions you may have about the new Windows 11 operating system.

Share your virtual desktop with Windows 11 with our @xataka account through direct message on Instagram.

The participations are unlimited, that is, you can increase your chances of getting the device by posting several questions. Each of them must be done individually. The deadline is November 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (only valid for Spain). Here is all the information and the legal bases.

Windows 11 is the new chapter in the history of Windows, one in which it totally changes its visual appearance becoming much more modern. It has come with some controversy, such as the need for your computer to have a TPM 2.0 chip in order to install it, but also with many new features under the arm, some of which are yet to be implemented.

Without going any further, during the next year we will be able to install Android apps on Windows 11, which will open a whole range of possibilities on your computer or laptop. You also have a totally new start menu, and a renewed application store where there are already many more than Windows 10 had.

The operating system has many other novelties, but if you want to know about them or if you have doubts about any, it is best that you participate in the contest to win the prize. And if you are proud of how you have designed it, that can also be rewarded.