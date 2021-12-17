Elektra, a store format focused on white goods and financial services in Mexico, is offering customers discounts when making payments with Bitcoin on its website, according to information received by Cointelegraph Español this Thursday, December 16, 2021.

With 51 stores in Aztec territory, Grupo Elektra was founded by one of the richest men in Mexico in 1950, Hugo Salinas Rocha and was the first Mexican company to produce televisions.

Now the users of the store will be able to enjoy a benefit of up to 20% discount when making their purchases online in the chain of stores with Bitcoin, thus becoming one of the largest stores in the Latin American country to accept BTC as a form of payment.

The promotion is valid from this Thursday, December 16 until next December 31, and according to the TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO THE PAY WITH BITCOIN OPTION from Elektra web, BitPay will be the payment processor used by the company to execute purchases with Bitcoin.

With Elektra, the possibilities of paying for white goods in Mexico with Bitcoin becomes a reality that demonstrates the growing interest and adoption that cryptocurrencies are having in the Aztec country.

