Pedro Castillo: López Obrador turns to the president of Peru to prevent “an overthrow”

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, and that of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on September 17. PRESIDENCY

Social programs, vaccines and fuel. In short, political and economic support for what Andrés Manuel López Obrador has described as “conservative anger.” The diplomatic initiative of Mexico that, in an unprecedented gesture in recent years, offered help to the Peruvian government of Pedro Castillo has a deep meaning that speaks of the distress of the Andean country and, at the same time, of the Fourth Transformation, its scope. and his vision of regional balances. The Mexican president has revealed this Thursday, before his Peruvian counterpart, how these ties were forged and has made clear his intention to overturn the leftist teacher who won the elites at the polls and now, he has affirmed, suffers “a dirty war” of his adversaries. López Obrador has even speculated on an attempted coup. “He is counting on us, because that is a kind of preparation for an overthrow. Throwing the people on top of what they practice elsewhere, what we have already seen in history, what they are doing, for example, with Cuba, ”he emphasized during the morning press conference.

Castillo moved first, who has not yet been in power for five months and has already had to face several crises, resignations and an attempted motion of no confidence. He asked for support and the response from the Mexican Executive was almost immediate. Last week a delegation headed by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, the Undersecretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel, and the director of the Mexican Agency for Development Cooperation, María Elena Carrillo, from the Secretariat of External relationships. The mission was intended to advise on social programs, for example, for seniors and young people. “To help the people of Peru in what we can,” López Obrador explained. “It was a Mexican Air Force plane. They were there and we offered to help with fuel. Vaccines were offered, but now, the truth is, they have vaccines, and in the case of fuel they told us that they have gas and that they are coming out ”.

How, then, did the mission take shape? Essentially, in political endorsement. “There is information that there have been attacks, including against the military. Then we are going to be pending, ”the Mexican president warned when asked about it. “Tell him that he is not alone, but also our Peruvian brothers […]. In which head can a president be removed two or three months after taking office? Just because of conservative anger, because of the interests of minorities? ”He asked himself.

López Obrador’s decision, who in recent months has also shown unconditional support for Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, especially in the face of the economic blockade and international sanctions, represents a Copernican shift in the Mexican government’s diplomatic strategy. The politician who had always argued that “the best foreign policy is domestic” has come to weave a network of regional alliances that is ever deeper. And it has done it in different directions, sometimes found. From daily cooperation and good relations with the United States to the promotion of a progressive axis in Latin America, especially with Argentina and Bolivia. Mexico was the first country to offer asylum to former President Evo Morales after his overthrow in November 2019. La Paz is the main model for the exploitation of lithium, while the Executive of Alberto Fernández is a crucial ally in the so-called vaccine diplomacy , a bet from the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

López Obrador has anticipated the criticisms that already sound in Peru for what the right describes as interference. “We are very respectful of the independence of the countries. Non-intervention and self-determination of the peoples is a principle of our foreign policy. But also, as part of Mexico’s foreign policy, we have to defend cooperation or put into practice cooperation for development between countries and peoples, and also human rights, and we always seek a balance ”, the president justified.

Peruvian opposition pressure

The Peruvian president had already been under attack for his international ties since last weekend, when Evo Morales announced that he would hold a meeting of the Runasur subregional platform, made up of social movements, trade unions, and indigenous organizations in Cusco. Three former conservative Peruvian foreign ministers described the appointment in advance as “pernicious” and a “clear threat” to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The former ministers agitated a supposed separatist objective to form an “Aymara nation”. The same idea shared by the Fujimori congressman Ernesto Bustamante, president of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Commission, a working group that a couple of weeks ago declared the former Bolivian president persona non grata. Morales suspended his visit to Peru amid the gale, the criticisms subsided, but days later, López Obrador’s revelation of the request for support from the Peruvian president gave new impetus to criticism from the opposition regarding the rural teacher’s international connections.

One of the harshest was launched by the president of the constitutional commission of the legislature, Patricia Juárez, of the Fujimori Popular Force. “How interesting!” He snapped through Twitter. “And so the Chavista left accuses the president of the Congress María del Carmen Alva of interference for the protocol meeting in Spain [donde visitó el Congreso de los Diputados en Madrid], when Pedro Castillo himself called the president of Mexico, López Obrador, to interfere in national politics, ”Juárez wrote. Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez, consulted at a press conference about Castillo’s communication with the Mexican president, responded that it was a meeting with “all legitimacy” and represents a “collaboration between states.”

