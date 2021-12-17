Peruvian team | Conmebol teams will play in the UEFA Nations League from 2024 | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

Last Wednesday UEFA Y Conmebol They renewed an agreement called Memorandum of Understanding until mid-2028. The pact between both federations, in addition to ratifying the match between Italy (Eurocup champion) and Argentina (America’s Cup champion) has another novelty: South American teams facing the European in the League of Nations organized by the governing body of the ‘Old Continent’.

It was the vice-president of UEFA, the Polish Zbigniew Boniek, who offered this news in a conversation with the media of his country Meczyki. “This is the last UEFA Nations League in this format”, revealed the manager to the third edition of the tournament that already had Portugal under Cristiano Ronaldo and France under Kylian Mbappé as champions.

Boniek immediately argued that “We had a meeting with Conmebol, the confederation of South American countries. Starting in 2024, teams from this continent will join the competition “. That is to say, the Peruvian team and the other nine from our continent will have the possibility of having matches against Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, among others.

Of course, the Polish manager expressed that there is still nothing clear to introduce the members of the South American confederation in the UEFA Nations League. “In what format will it be? We are still working on it. The match schedule of the national teams is restricted, so you can’t mix too much “, he pointed.

This is how the Conmebol selections would be distributed

Boniek admitted that he does not know details of what the format may look like. However, the UEFA leader hinted that the six best-ranked South American teams will join League A. In other words, Brazil and Argentina appear as fixed. The rest would be Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

In this sense, the representatives mentioned would have direct crosses (taking as a reference the recent draw of the championship) with France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, England, Italy, Belgium, Holland and others.

While Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Venezuela would go to League B of the League of Nations. In this hype, rivals such as Ukraine, Scotland, Russia, Sweden, Serbia, Slovenia, among others who will fight to go, for example, to Qatar 2022, would be measured.

Response to FIFA

The strategic union of UEFA and Conmebol, in addition to the aforementioned agreements, is presented as a clear response to the initiatives of FIFA such as organizing the World Cup every two years and modifying the period for the celebrations of traditional tournaments such as the Eurocup and the Copa. America.

Likewise, the alliance of Europeans and South Americans is designed to face the Global League of Nations project that will be promoted by the entity chaired by Gianni Infantino.