Photonic processor that promises to be up to 100 times faster than a GPU

Xizhi Technology, a Chinese company specializing in photonic computing hardware, announced to PACE (Photonic Arithmetic Computing Engine), its new generation processor for photonic computing capable of reaching a frequency of 1.00 GHz.

Conformed by more than 10,000 photonic devices on a single photonic chip, and running specific cyclic neural networks, promises to improve at 100 times the performance of any GPU current high-end.

Basically, Xizhi seeks to look to the future Faced with the slowdown in Moore’s Law, where existing silicon-based processors gradually face bottlenecks in improving performance. One of the solutions to this problem is photonic chips, as they are one of the options that could replace silicon-based chips in the future.

“Based on the fundamental principle of extremely low latency in the optical execution of vector matrix multiplication, the latest PACE photonic computing processor achieves low latency through repetitive matrix multiplication and the intelligent use of tight loopbacks made up of noise. controlled, resulting in high-quality solutions for Ising and Max-cut / Min-cut problems. PACE contains a 64×64 optical matrix, the core of which consists of an integrated silicon optical chip and a CMOS microelectronic chip stacked in a 3D package. For each optical matrix multiplication, the input vector values ​​are first extracted from on-chip storage, converted to analog values ​​by a digital-to-analog converter, and applied to the corresponding optical modulators via micro-bumps between the chips. electronic and photonic to form the input light vector. The input light vector then propagates through the optical array to produce an output light vector and reaches a set of photodetector arrays, which convert the light intensity into a current signal. Finally, the electrical signal is returned to the electronic chip through a micropump, which returns to the digital domain by means of a transimpedance amplifier and an analog-digital converter. Tests have shown that PACE can run at hundreds of times the speed of today’s high-end GPUs. “

via: MyDrivers