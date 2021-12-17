Plans by Joan Subirats, new Minister of Universities

Joan Subirats, new Minister of Universities.

has ratified this Friday the designation, as newfrom the professor of Political Science and former councilor of Barcelonathat comes to the Government in full swell due to the controversy arisen by the suspicions of fraud around the examination of Family and Community Nursing. But this is not the only health matter that the Barcelona president has in his portfolio, who will also have to complete the futurelaunched by its predecessor, renew MIR training and advance in matters such as the homologation of degrees to foreign doctors.

These are some of the challenges with which Joan Subirats inaugurates the position, the man in charge of replacing Manuel Castells, who this same Thursday took the resignation of his position for personal and health reasons. The until now Minister of Universities leaves leaving the new kitchen in the kitchen Organic Law of the University System (LOSU), which is in full parliamentary proceedings and which, among other measures, toughens the quality criteria of the Faculties of Medicine so that they can continue to offer this type of degree. At present, only six centers would comply with this regulation.

The new minister will have to contribute to his replacement fee in Spanish universities, a pressing problem in medical schools and which is addressed, in fact, in the General State Budgets (PGE) for next year.

Health training and MIR 2022

The comprehensive reform of the Spanish University takes place in parallel with the promotion of a new regulation of specialized health training. The Ministry of Universities shares with the Ministry of Health the responsibility of issuing the plan, whose approval is expected before next spring. The project includes the general lines for the creation and revision of the titles of specialist in health sciences, as well as diplomas in specific training area (ACE). The momentum of the regulation, however, may be hampered by not finding legislative endorsement due to having insufficient budget memory, as reported by Redacción Médica.

Added to all this are the problems derived from Covid-19. Precisely, Subirats arrives at the Government in full contagion escalation, and it remains to be specified how this situation will affect the development of the 2022 MIR exam. For example, there is already the possibility that the centers require the covid passport to the applicants. According to the Ministry of Health communicated to this newspaper, the protocol for the access tests to the FSE will finally be established following the recommendations of Public Health and the evolution of the epidemiological situation, so a possible requirement of said document is not ruled out .

Subirats must also deepen the process of simplifying the procedures for the homologation of university degrees of foreigners who have studied abroad, including those of Medicine. The objective of this regulation is to reduce the process to six months, as stated in the royal decree of equivalences recently published by the Ministry of Universities.

Controversy in the Family and Community Nursing exam

As soon as he takes office, the new Minister of Universities must also put out the fire caused by the rumors of fraud surrounding the examination of Family and Community Nursing Specialist.

Department sources explained, however, that the test “It is fully valid“, Because” the rest of the people cannot be harmed “, although they added that an evaluation commission is conducting” the necessary investigations. ” “As soon as the author or authors of said act are identified, the pertinent measures will be taken”, they settled.