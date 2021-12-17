PorqueMeQuiero, the motto with which the wellness expert Andrea Torres promotes the benefits of taking care of yourself

Personal well-being is closely related to a state of satisfaction that is achieved with a balance between health, comfort, financial prosperity and peace of mind. It is not always possible to achieve it alone, so often, people need the accompaniment of someone to help them achieve that vital balance.

Andrea Torres is a coach expert staff in wellness who has stood out for promoting the benefits of self-care under the motto #PorqueMeQuiero. Under the principle that “to be well with others, you must first be well with yourself” promotes what he calls the 5 secrets for well-being.

The 5 secrets of well-being from the expert Andrea Torres

The first statement that Andrea Torres makes is that women should stop delaying the time they can dedicate to themselves to take care of and pamper themselves. She warns her students that the perfect moment never comes and that they have to create it themselves. “Life is too hectic,” he adds. Clarify that yours They are not programs designed to achieve quick and ephemeral results.

Starting from these premises, he relates that the first of the secrets to achieve well-being is eat naturally and nourish properly. The second is work emotions from the inside out. Most people do exactly the opposite: they manage their feelings based on the perception that their environment has of them.

The third secret is surround yourself with nature to take a break from the hectic pace of life; observe and listen. The fourth is take care of the skin with natural products to project the glow that comes from within. The fifth and final secret is the exercise to maintain an active life. By including all these principles as life habits, balance is achieved and well-being is achieved. It is a daily plan that Andrea Torres covers under the label #PorqueMeQuiero.

An expert who places the well-being of women at the center of everything

Andrea Torres is a professional with training as coach nutritional, pilates trainer and hypopressive abdominal exercises. Since she was little, she has been linked to sports and healthy lifestyle habits. Her work is focused on women, who due to their multiple responsibilities always postpone time for themselves.

By constantly deferring that important aspect of their lives, he says, they lose the opportunity to achieve that balance necessary to achieve well-being. That is why he explains that the five secrets he recommends have been practiced most of his life. Now she has dedicated herself to sharing them with other women through group and personalized sessions, using different pedagogical tools.

The help provided by Andrea Torres is not only limited to sessions on-line, but offers comprehensive advice. The goal is to achieve new healthy habits for a more balanced life. For this reason, through its support plan “90 days for me #BecauseMeQuiero” helps to integrate healthy habits to create a healthy lifestyle. It affirms that everything consists of practicing self-care and self-love, “taking care of your body” through healthy habits.