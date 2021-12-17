Priyanka Chopra’s night out in New York, Jason Momoa’s vacation in Hawaii: celebrities in one click

Camila Alves enjoyed a walk through the streets of Tribeca, New York. To do this, he wore black pants, a basic white T-shirt and a long plaid shirt. In addition, he wore a black coat that he combined with his beret and glasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Different vacations. Jason Momoa traveled to the paradisiacal beaches of Hawaii to rest and took the opportunity to do water sports, as well as cool off in the sea

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a walk through the streets of Los Angeles. He wore black pants and a patterned sweater, while she opted for a black leather dress and a light trench coat.

Priyanka Chopra went out to eat at an exclusive New York restaurant. To do this, she wore a very colorful look: a green top that she combined with a diamond-patterned skirt down to her ankles. In addition, he used black stilettos and a cap of the same color

Family trip. Jennifer Garner enjoyed the streets of Santa Monica with her children Seraphina and Samuel. The actress wore a sporty set of blue and black leggings, which she combined with her sneakers, a white faux leather jacket and carried a coffee she had on the way

Chris Pratt went out to play sports on the streets of Los Angeles. He was photographed while running in the vicinity of his home. She wore a long-sleeved sports outfit and wore a wool hat

Penelope Cruz was photographed when she arrived at NBC studios in New York and set a trend with her look: a spectacular yellow Chanel set. In addition, he wore a mask, black shoes that he combined with his wallet

Megan Fox sought to be inconspicuous while shopping in Beverly Hills. He wore a cap and also added the hood of the jacket with which he faced the cold

A special outing. Diane Kruger enjoyed a walk with her daughter through the streets of New York. He stopped his march to carry his daughter in his arms, give her a hug and, for this, he had no qualms about resting his exclusive wallet on the asphalt

Sofia Vergara was photographed in a Beverly Hills parking lot and surprised by combining the animal print of her mask with the cover of her cell phone. In addition, he wore a torn jean, a white T-shirt and an ecru sweater. She completed her outfit with a moss green handbag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

