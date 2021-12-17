Professional Baseball League tournament pause extended

The members of the Board of Directors of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico decided to extend the pause of the tournament until December 21, 2021.

This prevention measure responds to the medical recommendations received by the epidemiologist José Raúl López de Victoria and the analysis of the country’s situation in the face of the rebound in positive cases for COVID-19, which include the new variant of the virus.

“Extensive additional infections were reported to the five active teams in the tournament so, responsibly, we have decided to extend our offseason,” explained Juan A. Flores Galarza, president of the LBPRC after some meetings where they discussed the results of the tests carried out on Friday.

From the analysis of the epidemiologist hired by the winter league, it appears that the tests carried out Monday and Tuesday made it possible to make the scope of the contagion visible among the members of the tournament. Friday’s tests are consequences of possible contacts prior to the detection of positive cases.

“For us it is a priority to safeguard the health of all the people who work in the winter campaign and of our fans, therefore, all the equipment will be tested again this coming Monday for a third scientific analysis that will allow us to know the progress in the panorama and resume the action without further details ”, added Flores Galarza.

The next step will be to work on a new game schedule to complete the regular phase. It will be detailed in due course.