Prosecutor’s Office presents an accusation against those involved in the Antipulpo case

The Special Prosecutor for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) and the Directorate of Persecution presented the formal accusation against those implicated in the Antipulpo case.

The document was deposited before the coordinating judge of the National District Investigation Courts, Kenya Romero.

Now the magistrate must empower an investigating court to hear the request to open a trial presented by the Public Ministry.

Judge Yanibet Rivas, of the Third Investigating Court of the National District, had intimidated the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, to file an accusation after the four-month term granted to the Public Ministry had expired.

The defendants are Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of former President Danilo Medina; Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, Aquiles Alejandro Christopher Sánchez, Fernando Rosa Rosa, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona and Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda.

Also Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, sister of Danilo Medina, Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo Núñez, former Minister of Health, and Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar, former Comptroller General of the Republic.

The defendants were arrested on November 29, 2020, after the Attorney General’s Office carried out numerous raids.

Prosecutors affirm that he affirmed that the detainees “took advantage of family ties with the political power to accumulate fortunes during the past period of government.”