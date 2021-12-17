Public Ministry presented an accusation against 24 people in the Anti Pulpo case

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Public Ministry filed a formal accusation against 24 people, accused in the case of alleged corruption and money laundering against the Dominican State called Antipulpo.

In the accusation, the Attorney General’s Office implicates 16 people, in addition to those who are already detained in this case.

The accused are: Alexis Medina Sánchez, Wacal Bernabe Méndez, José Dolores Santana, Julián Esteban Suriel, Domingo Santiago Muñoz, Aquiles Christopher, Fernando Rosa, Rafael Antonio Germosen, Wilfredo Hidalgo, Francisco Pagan and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez.

They are followed by the new defendants María Isabel de los Milagros Torres, José Miguel Genao Torres, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramírez Pacheco, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Lina Ercilia de la Cruz Vargas, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Rafael Leónidas de Oleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny and Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles.

The main defendant in the case is Mr. Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of former President Danilo Medina, who is identified as the head of an alleged network of administrative corruption.

Another of those implicated is Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, former director of the Office of State Works Supervising Engineers; Aquiles Alejandro Christopher Sánchez, a highly trusted official at Oisoe; Fernando Rosa Rosa, past president of the Patrimonial Fund of Reformed Companies.

Others involved are Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, sister of former president Danilo Medina, and Messrs. Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona and Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda.

The group of accused is completed by Lorenzo Wilfredo “Freddy” Hidalgo Núñez, former Minister of Health, and Rafael Antonio Germosén Andújar, former Comptroller General of the Republic.

The magistrate Camacho, when speaking to journalists, said that the accusation presented has more than 3,500 pages and that they have needed to deposit it in several volumes.

Likewise, he indicated that lines of investigation have been developed against people abroad, and pointed out that this was one of the reasons why “accusation with the volume shown” had been presented.

The prosecution of the Antipulpo case has 28 defendants, of which 16 are new, as this newspaper has been able to confirm.

The document was deposited in the morning by the Special Prosecutor for Persecution of Corruption and the Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry.

For this Friday, a mandatory review of the measure of coercion that weighs against the first implicated in the case was planned. Given this, the judge of the third investigating court of the National District declared herself incompetent to hear the review of the AntiPulpo case, alleging that the formal accusation had already been submitted.