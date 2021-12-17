Puebla DT responds to Club América’s interest in Israel Reyes

The America club He is already looking to make his next transfer after confirming the arrival of Diego Valdes, midfielder from Santos Laguna Club And what part to become the most important purchase in the winter leg market. It is known that the directive headed by Santiago Banos prioritize the arrival of a central defender who not only contributes to the team, but also rejuvenates the deck of possibilities they will have Santiago Solari facing the next Scream Mexico Closing 2022. However, there have been no major advances with its main claim, Israel Reyes, defender of the Club Puebla who became one of the most important players in the tactical scheme of Nicolas Larcamón, strategist Ranged. In fact, the same helmsman Camotero declared about it, and his words were not promising at all for the Eagles.

At a press conference, he was questioned Nicolas Larcamón about the possible purchase of Israel Reyes bound for America club, to which the Puebla helmsman was blunt saying that there is no possibility that the defender will leave Puebla, as it has an agreement with the directive to keep this footballer. Larcamón He did not specify if said arrangement applies only to this market, or is a condition he put in order to continue with the reins of the Stripe.

Let us remember that in the first tournament of the Argentine, he led Puebla until the Semifinal of the Guardians 2021, managing to classify a modest team as third place overall. Subsequently, the team was disarmed with the casualties of Santiago Ormeño and Omar Fernández at Club León, Y Salvador Reyes at Eagles. However, he was still able to fight again in the League, entering this time by way of the Repechage. Today the Uruguayan’s departure was also confirmed Christian Tabó bound for Blue Cross, so losing more important items is inconceivable, right now, in Puebla.

The need to sign a defender at Club América

Beyond losing the possibility of incorporating a young Mexican central defender with a good projection, America You need to find a new defender who can guarantee you greater security in your commitments, especially in direct elimination matches, where the Eagles they have fallen after specific errors in their lower zone. There is talk of Unai Bilbao, an advocate for whom they would have recently contacted, while the option of Doria It has been dissipating with the passing of days.