Rafael del Pino receives the Business Leader of the Year Award in New York

Rafael del Pino, President of Ferrovial, has received from the Chamber of Commerce Spain-United States the award for Business Leader of the Year (Business Leader of the Year) at an event held in New York.

The Institution’s Board of Directors has recognized Del Pino for his “long professional career, its strong commitment to the US market, its contribution to a more internationalized company and its contribution to the consolidation of Ferrovial as one of the most important infrastructure companies in the world ”. In addition, it is a recognition of “his vision and leadership at the head of the company.”

“Ferrovial has achieved an important presence and recognition in the North American country,” he highlighted Alan Solomont, President of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and former Ambassador of the United States in Spain.

Presence in the country

Alan Solomont also congratulated Rafael del Pino “for turning Ferrovial into a pioneer company and an example to follow in the area of ​​corporate social responsibility, for making the development of sustainable infrastructures one of the firm’s strategic priorities, and being an international model in the design and development of solutions that improve the efficiency, usability and sustainability of infrastructures and cities. For the 20th consecutive year, Ferrovial is part of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index”.

Rafael del Pino, for his part, thanked the award received, underlining the weight that the United States has in Ferrovial’s strategy and business, highlighting that it is a country that is committed to infrastructure.

“We feel fortunate to having undertaken around 20,000 million dollars in new infrastructure projects in the United States in these last fifteen years ”, said the president of Ferrovial. And he added: “Projects that improve safety and mobility on the road for millions of drivers and users, while employing hundreds of contractors and subcontractors,” he continued.

“We are particularly proud of have provided more than $ 1 billion in construction work for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, which has allowed them the opportunity to achieve the American dream ”, remarked the president of Ferrovial.

The award ceremony took place during the annual Gala held by the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce in New York. The event was attended by more than 300 representatives of politics, business and finance from both countries.

Among the attendees were Kathy hochul, Governor of the State of New York; the Spanish ambassador to the United States, Santiago Cabanas, and the former Ambassador and Speaker of the House, Alan Solomont. The first vice president of the government, Nadia calviño, and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Rachel Sanchez, they sent their congratulations to the president of Ferrovial through two videos.

