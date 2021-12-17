Raphy Pina’s defense asks to exclude a phone call as evidence in his federal trial | Federal

Last night the defense of the music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves presented a motion to exclude from the presentation of evidence a phone call to understand that, if published, “could generate negative publicity that at this stage of the trial it could excessively prejudice the substantive rights of the accused ”.

At the beginning of today’s hearing, Judge Francisco Besosa took cognizance of the defense brief and prosecutors María Montañez Concepción and José Ruiz also indicated that they are aware of the filing.

Judge Besosa ordered the state to respond within 24 hours.

The brief presented by the defense does not detail to whom the call is or when it was carried out.

During the morning of the fourth day of trial against Pina Nieves, the prosecution concentrated on validating the process of interception of calls carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI in English) against Pina Nieves.

For it, AT&T records custodian Julio Meléndez and his T-Mobile counterpart Ricardo Leal sat on the witness stand regarding the search warrants they received.

From Meléndez’s testimony, it appears that AT&T received a court order to intercept telephone calls from a number assigned to Pina Nieves in the order. That interception lasted from March 6, 2020 to April 5 of the same year.

To questions from the prosecutor Montañez Concepción, Meléndez stressed that with the information presented by the prosecution in the order, he cannot validate that the telephone number corresponds to Pina Nieves.

Although the prosecutor presented an invoice issued by the Gómez Hermanos Kennedy concessionaire with the same telephone number in the order and in the name of Pina Nieves, to questions from the defense attorney, María Domínguez, Meléndez ruled that she could not guarantee the validity of the information of the invoice issued by Gómez Hermanos.

For his part, Leal testified that they received two court orders to intercept a phone number other than AT&T. According to the order received by that company, the number was assigned to the company Rogelio y Asociados and in the first order it authorized the interception of calls from February 5 to March 4. A second warrant authorized another interception period beginning March 6 and ending 30 days later.

Prosecutor Montañez Concepción produced a copy of a Global Matress invoice that contains the same number contained in the search warrant. On the invoice, the number that was the object of the order appears and the name of Joed Romero.

