realme Watch 2 Pro | Launch | Technical data sheet | Features | Full specs | Specifications | Peru | Price | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

realme officially launched its new smartwatch with a new design and a series of details such as durability and functionality: it is the realme Watch 2 Pro . What are all its characteristics?

The new realme Watch 2 Pro includes 90 different types of sports, a precise GPS system, monitors blood oxygenation, heart rate, in addition, it has a dual satellite system that gives a certainty of 2.5 meters with an update time of 2 seconds, thus having a more exact location without using the mobile.

Along with this, the battery has also presented improvements, as this gadget guarantees to achieve a duration of 14 days with continuous monitoring of the pulse without the need to connect it to recharge energy. This to its 390 mAh battery. In addition to all this, they are resistant to water.

The realme Watch 2 Pro It is equipped with a 4.4 cm screen, 56% larger than its previous generation model. In addition, you can have a resolution of 320 X 385 pixels. The new realme gadget is available at a suggested price of 350.00 soles per launch.

The realme Watch 2 Pro has a battery life of up to 14 days. (Photo: realme)

DATA SHEET REALME WATCH 2 PRO: FEATURES