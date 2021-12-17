Reception in Honduras of Sirey Morán with NBL crown

Univision Sirey Morán won the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina

On November 21, the beautiful Honduran Sirey Morán was crowned the winner of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina. And although that was one of the most beautiful nights of her life, after having the crown of the Univisión reality show on her head, the beauty queen received the best of the crowns at the beginning of this week, after making her other great wish come true: go to Honduras to bring victory to its people.

The Central American traveled to her country on Tuesday, and upon arriving at the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport, she was received like a celebrity by hundreds of Hondurans who crowded into the air terminal to greet her like a Miss Universe.

This was shared by Sirey on his social networks, where he shared photographs and videos of the emotional moment, in which he was reunited with his people and brought out his simplicity and charisma, which have made him become a much loved character in his country.

“More than happy to be in my country. Thank you for such a nice reception ❤️ #sanpedrosula #teamsirey #honduras #catracha #catrachos @nuestrabellezalatina @univision @televicentro ”, was one of the comments that the queen shared on her Instagram, where she published beautiful images of her arrival in Honduras and the way she people professed their love and admiration for him.

“I feel super blessed because I know that many came and I know that many more could not come, because they are catrachos who work, but this crown belongs to all of us,” said the catracha in dialogue with the media that were waiting for her. “Thank you very much to everyone who was at the airport 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #sanpedrosula #Honduras.”

Her friend and former judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Jomari Goyso, was one of the celebrities who commented on the photos and videos of Sirey with her people, and could not hide the emotion of seeing her full of happiness with her people.

“My heart fills with joy when I see the happiness of my catrachos! 🙌 ”, commented the Iberian.

And it is that since the beginning of her reign as Nuestra Belleza Latina, Sirey has not stopped repeating that in addition to having meant a victory for her and a dream come true, what fills her most with pride is knowing that it gave her enormous joy to your country.

“This crown is yours. Thank you very much, the first crown for Honduras… and thanks to all who supported me ”, were the first words that the former Miss Honduras mentioned after being crowned last month by Migbelis Castellanos.

“When a Honduran triumphs, all Honduras triumphs,” added Nuestra Belleza Latina number 12, over and over again in her interviews, insisting that having won the Univision contest also turned out to be the best award for her countrymen.

“The grace of God, my Honduras, my people … the truth was achieved, and (thanks) to all this spectacular team that has taught me a lot,” said Sirey. “We have never had a crown, Honduras has never had a Miss Universe and I am giving the first crown to them. It fills me with happiness ”.